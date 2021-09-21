The statements released by the actor: “My wife says she has a curated profile”

Sunday 19 September the first episode of the show was broadcast on Rai 1 When I grow up, conducted by Alessandro Cattelan. Many guests were present in the first episode of the show, including the great actor Luca Argentero. Just to Alessandro Cattelan the star of Doc-In your hands made some statements regarding Stefano De Martino.

Luca Argentero jealous of Stefano De Martino? The words of the actor leave no doubt - Curler 6

Great success for Alessandro Cattelan, at the helm of the show signed Rai 1 and aired on Sunday 19 September, When I grow up. Among the many guests present in the broadcast, the conductor became the protagonist of a funny interview with Luca Argentero. Before the fun sketch, Alessandro Cattelan asked his fans to ask the actor some questions through some Instagram Stories.

Among the many requests addressed to the actor, that of a fan who asked Luca Argentero how life changes after marriage did not go unnoticed. Later, discussing how to behave regarding i like on the other profiles, the actor of Doc-In your hands he has declared:

Luca Argentero jealous of Stefano De Martino? The words of the actor leave no doubt - Curler 7

My wife always likes one.

The man Luca Argentero refers to is Stefano De Martino. That’s not all. Subsequently, in fact, the actor stated:

Cristina is incredible, I asked her what she finds in Stefano De Martino. Do you know what she answered me? Who has a curated Instagram profile!

Luca Argentero jealous of Stefano De Martino? The words of the actor leave no doubt - Curler 8

At that point Alessandro Cattelan revealed that his wife also puts some likes on the former dancer. After which the handler addressed a Stefano De Martino these words:

Stefano, that’s enough! Block them, block our wives. You have a lot of followers, what does it cost you?

Luca Argentero jealous of Stefano De Martino? The words of the actor leave no doubt - Curler 9

Without a doubt it was fun there replica that the ex-husband of Belen Rodriguez addressed to the conductor. Taking Alessandro Cattelan’s words literally, Stefano De Martino declared:

I don’t feel like it… I can’t.

A sketch that amused the many viewers of the new one show signed Rai 1.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: