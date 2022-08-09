How much does the luxury resort in Tuscany where Luca Argentero is staying at? The price is staggering!

Without a shadow of a doubt Luca Argentero is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the entertainment world. The famous actor has decided to spend a few relaxing days in Tuscany together with his wife Cristina Marino and his two-year-old daughter Nina. But how much does it cost a night in the luxury resort? Let’s find out together!

Between destinations chosen by Luca Argentero for the summer holidays there is Tuscany. The actor is enjoying a few relaxing days along with all of his family: Cristina Marino and her daughter Nina. There couple chose to stay in a super luxurious resort which is located along the coast overlooking the Island of Elba.

The hotel in Punta Ala is called Baglioni Resort Cala Del Porto and is located a few kilometers from the Maremma and is one of the most historic hotels in the area. The resort in question has five stars and offers various types of rooms with sea view. The price? The cost of accommodation is staggering and depends on the type of stay that the customer requires.

As for the type of stay that the actor has chosen together with Cristina Marino, we are not aware of many information. However, guests who decide to stay in the Baglioni Resorto Cala del Porto have the option of sleeping in rooms which offer a magnificent view of the sea. Not only. There are also modern suites with panoramic view.

In the Baglioni Resort Cala del Porto the prices are various. For one night in a modern sea view room the cost could start from 1,015 euros per night. On the other hand, for a suite characterized by a panoramic view, the price could go up to 2,267 euros.