Luca Argentero: “I don’t think I have talent as an actor”

After making his debut in the literary world, Luca Argentero retraces his life and career in a long interview with Rolling Stones.

His first novel, Cancel all my commitments, arrived at the first reprint despite the skepticism of many: “I’ve always been one who started out untitled. This was the case for cinema, television and theatre. Imagine for a novel… And yet, looking back, I seem to have gotten away with it. The detractor tells you: ‘I didn’t have that chance’, and it’s true. But I am also certain that one creates those conditions for oneself. I don’t believe in fate.”

Luca Argentero then reveals the desire to step away from his acting career: “Partly because I feel I’ve done what I could do as an actor, partly because I believe that if there is a contribution I can still make , it is above all in terms of ideas”.

And speaking of his work he says: “I don’t think I’m talented, I think I’m a good worker. I don’t think I’m an excellent actor, I think I’m a good professional. And it’s something that is recognized on the set: I’m punctual, prepared, I’ve learned to get to the mark, I always show up with the memory made “.

“Then, of course, there are occasions in which I perform better and others in which I perform worse. So having an unfinished book made me feel like a constant lump, a nuisance inside” added the interpreter.

Fundamental to his career was the performance in Saturn vs for which he was chosen by the director Ferzan Özpetek: “For that I never stop thanking Ferzan, because he took on a risk in a delicate moment, in which no one would have done it. And that film that did so well became the pass to do a whole series of things. Here is the spark of luck: intercepting Ferzan’s taste at that moment, for that film”.

Many other actors have come out of reality shows, but not all have had the success of Luca Argentero: “Do you know why I’m tired of talking about the Big Brother? Because it no longer exists. There aren’t the same unknown kids as we were during that time. Now it’s show business people who are inserted, in my opinion, in a somewhat grotesque context in which I no longer recognize myself. I have wonderful memories of that experience, but ours was different stuff”.

Luca Argentero then reveals that he feels more like a pop actor than anything else: “Pop as I understand it means popular, not scarce. It means that it is close to the public, which belongs to everyone, as art should be. Because if art is just for the five of you looking at each other and patting each other on the back, then what are we talking about?”

“My greatest satisfaction linked to DOC it’s when families made up of children, parents and grandparents stop me on the street and say: ‘It’s the first time in ten years that we’ve all been on the sofa together looking at the same thing’. It means being able to be transversal and pleasant, so much that different people like it – continues the actor – And it also means not being picky about the reference medium, that is, accepting a series on Rai 1 simply because it is beautiful, without giving too many blowjobs on the superstructures. I have in mind at least ten great Italian actors and colleagues who, if they lent themselves to comedy, would make the fortune of our cinema”.