The voice that gave life to the protagonist of Luca it is Sebastian Albavera, an 11-year-old boy from the capital of Sinaloa. It was through social networks who shared his participation in the Latin dubbing for this production. This young artist has already produced several productions of Disney, but perhaps this is one of the most important.

This artist from Sinaloa entered the school in 2018 Kids Dubbing Toni Rdz at the age of 9 and, since that time, has not stopped working in the dubbing industry with various stars. In addition to Luca, has participated as Jojo on Jojo rabbit, Gus from Sweet tooth, the Captain Boun on Raya & The Last Dragon, among many others.

What is Luca about?

Luca is an animated film set in the Italian Riviera of the middle of the last century, specifically in Portorosso. Its protagonist is a newt boy with the ability to transform into a human when he steps on land. There he meets his best friend, Alberto Scorfano that next to Giulia Marcovaldo placeholder image they will live a unique summer.

This film seeks to pay tribute to great titans of the world of cinema such as Giuseppe Tornatore Y Hayao Miyazaki. Currently, Luca is available exclusively at Disney +, both in Latin Spanish and in other languages. Voice actor Sebastian Albavera expressed his happiness and appreciated this opportunity as follows:

