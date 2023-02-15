Cooking & EatingIn a warehouse in Heinenoord, 20-year-old Luca Vasseur ‘manufactures’ almost 20,000 cannoli every week. In that respect, the name of his company is well chosen: I Love Cannoli. “The run-up to Valentine’s Day was crazy. A pallet of handmade, typical Sicilian desserts has certainly gone out the door.”
Ilya Post
