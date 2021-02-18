A wave crosses Guadeloupe in support of the independence activist Luc Reinette. He was summoned by the national gendarmerie on Thursday after sending a “Message to the youth of Guadeloupe”. He recalls the violence of colonization and calls on young people to “Snatch freedom”. A fight for the independence of the archipelago that he intends to lead “On all fronts”, “on good terms”, “For and with the people”. The authorities believe that its text is likely to encourage “To hatred or violence towards a group of individuals, because of their origin”. This indignant many Guadeloupean activists, who believe that it is the black populations who are historically and still today victims of racism. A rally has already taken place in support of Luc Reinette. Independentist groups are mobilizing in its favor, such as the MIR and the ANG. But also unions. For the CGTG, Luc Reinette is a “Anti-colonialist militant who has only reaffirmed his convictions”. Elected officials of all stripes, pro-independence or not, even call for appeasement and respect for freedom of expression. Maryse Etzol, president of the community of communes of Marie-Galante, does not see “No call to hatred”, but rather “A call to the construction of ourselves” in Luc Reinette’s message. “If this is subversive, then there are thousands of us demanding to be summoned and heard”, says Jacques Bangou, president of the Guadeloupe Democratic Progressive Party.