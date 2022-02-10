Nanterre, France. French scientist Luc Montagnier, Nobel laureate in medicine for their joint discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, has died at the age of 89, the mayor of the Paris suburb where he was hospitalized told AFP on Thursday.

Montagnier died Tuesday at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Mayor Jean-Christophe Fromantin said, confirming an online report in the newspaper. Frenchoir.