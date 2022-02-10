Before Rock Hudson had died of AIDS, the scientist Luc Montagnier had already managed to isolate and identify the virus that caused Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, a disease that was surrounded by a great social stigma at that time. For discovering HIV in 1983, Montagnier received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008, along with his colleague Françoise Barré-Sinoussi.

At the age of 89, this French biologist and virologist died this Tuesday, February 8, as confirmed by local newspapers. Born in 1932 in Chabris (France), he began his studies in the sixties and went on to direct important scientific institutions such as the Pasteur Institute, the French Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) or the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College, among others, both in France and in the United States.

Since the appearance of the coronavirus, however, it has published studies, criticized by the scientific community for not being peer-reviewed, which were used by the French anti-vaccine movement to elaborate its denier theories.

