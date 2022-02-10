French virologist Luc Montagnier, winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize for Medicine after participating in the discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in 1983died this Tuesday in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Paris), as reported the newspaper release, which cites medical and municipal sources. In recent years, Montagnier, born in Chabris 89 years ago, had squandered his prestige by embracing numerous pseudoscientific currents.

A year after winning the Nobel Prize, the researcher maintained, without proof, that the water can remember supposed electromagnetic waves emitted by the DNA of viruses and bacteria. French virologist Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, co-discoverer of HIV and Nobel laureate with Montagnier, refused to comment on her colleague in an interview with this newspaper in 2017. “I’m not going to talk about Montagnier. I’m not talking about him. He is free to say what he wants,” Barré-Sinoussi stated. The deceased virologist also recommended eating fermented papaya against Parkinson’s and criticized vaccines against covid, whose efficacy and safety have already been certified in billions of people.

More than a hundred French academics of science and medicine they rebelled against Montagnier in November 2017, after the Nobel claimed that vaccines “poison” children. “We cannot accept that one of our colleagues uses his Nobel Prize to spread, outside the field of his competence, messages dangerous to health, disregarding the ethics that should govern science and medicine,” the academics wrote in an open letter.

Montagnier and Barré-Sinoussi’s team, at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, discovered HIV when AIDS was still known as “the mysterious syndrome of the four axes”, because apparently it hit four groups the hardest: homosexuals, heroin addicts, hemophiliacs and Haitians. In 2005, Montagnier assured in a controversial interview that a good diet could prevent HIV infections in Africa.

The investigator’s delusions had multiplied in recent years. In 2010, Montagnier also announced a clinical trial in children to test a treatment with antibiotics against autism spectrum disorders, without any scientific basis. The French virologist also attached his name at conferences to all sorts of outlandish characters, such as Jenny McCarthy, a former magazine model Playboy who, without medical training, claimed that vaccines cause autism, a hypothesis completely ruled out by the scientific community.

The co-discoverer of HIV became an obstacle to the fight against the virus, as the virologist John Moore, from Cornell University (USA), denounced in 2010. “Montagnier has embraced pseudoscientific agendas in recent years and this has been exploited by AIDS denialists and other fringe groups, who argue that Montagnier supports their crazy views,” Moore said in an interview. with the magazine Nature. The French virologist defended himself by asserting that AIDS denialists misrepresented his ideas.

You can follow MATERIA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.