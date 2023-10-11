D“I wouldn’t do that if I were you,” whispers the blonde figure in the pink robe at the steering wheel of a truck when a police officer asks her to search the hold. It’s a rainy night in Newark. The policeman shines his flashlight into the driver’s cab, a diamond necklace sprays sparks, dark red splashes appear on the pink of the robe.

The blonde figure lights a cigarette and gives the cops an I-warned-you look as they open the cargo hold doors. A billowing wave of fur breaks out towards them, dogs of all sizes, shapes and colors run through the night. And for a moment you have the impression that they are winking at the figure behind the steering wheel.

Dogs as a surrogate family

“When someone is in trouble, God sends them a dog.” Luc Besson prefaced his film “Dogman” with this quote, attributed to Alphonse de Lamartine. And Douglas (Caleb Landry Jones), who was initially seen driving in a pink dress with a Marilyn Monroe wig, has been in trouble since birth. The father is a bully, the older brother is a fanatical Christian; An oversized American flag flies from the porch. (Director Besson is not particularly subtle in positioning his characters and sometimes misses the cliché badly.)

The boy escapes the brutal family conditions through his love for the dogs, which his father considers to be competitions. Not particularly enthusiastic about his son’s soft move, he quickly locks him in the kennel and later injures him so that his legs are paralyzed.







None of these are requirements for learning to love people. Douglas will completely withdraw from their society; he will only tolerate dogs around him; they will become his surrogate family – and later his accomplices in sophisticated raids. Slowly, in flashbacks, the film tells this story, told by Douglas, who is now sitting in an examination cell opposite a police psychologist to whom he is trying to explain his life philosophy. “I like disguises – being able to forget yourself for a moment, even if you know it’s just an illusion.” Jones phrases such sentences calmly, in control, almost amused, with a hint of madness lurking in the background .

The native Texan, who has so far used every supporting role (for example in the horror film “Get Out” or the drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) to impress himself on the audience, embraces this difficult leading role and thus turns Besson’s script into a story you follow with interest even and especially when it threatens to drift into complete kitsch. One such moment is Douglas’ performance in a drag bar. As Edith Piaf, he wants to get on the microphone and has promised the owner that he can at least write a song. Then the spotlight comes on, the music starts and carries him away, seemingly abolishing physics and transforming his body.

Douglas doesn’t just stand, he dances. Art can heal wounds that were once thought incurable. It takes an actor of Jones’ caliber to translate such ideas into images. He also manages to work out the contradictions of his character and still make his Douglas comprehensible. The performance as Edith Piaf and the solidarity he experiences from the other drag queens give him the strength to show himself vulnerable and be strong at the same time. So you’re also on Douglas’ side when he sends his dogs on raids or trains them to take revenge on his brother. He is a conflicted hero, one who should actually be a villain, and not just for moral reasons.

Jones plays with this facet. When he promises a Latino boy that he will take care of a mafia boss in the neighborhood, he breathes curtly: “I’ll see what I can do,” reminiscent of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone in Coppola’s “The Godfather.” When he is then confronted with the consequences of his actions against the mafia boss, he takes on the gangsters with the crazy confidence of the Joker in a Batman film. Ten years ago, when Marvel was just starting the second phase of its superhero films, this could have been seen as an application for a role in one of these blockbusters. “Dogman” could also be a spin-off of a character like DC’s “Ratcatcher,” who calls not dogs but rats for help, commits burglaries with them and ultimately saves humanity. The fact that you follow the dog man faithfully to the end is thanks to Jones and some of the smartest four-legged friends that can be seen in the cinema this year.