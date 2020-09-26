After authorization from the prefect, the manifestation of Lubrizol collective scheduled for Saturday, September 26 has been maintained. The journalist from France Télévisions Félix Bollez was on site: “here, there is great mistrust vis-à-vis industrialists and the State. A ban on demonstrations would certainly have been perceived by the movement as a desire to silence it. This collective, which brings together unions, environmentalists, politicians and residents, demands full transparency on the health consequences of this fire “, explains the reporter.

Collective “also calls for exemplary sanctions vis-à-vis the industrialist he considers guilty in this affair. He also calls for the State to play its role by tightening up safety regulations”, relates the journalist. “On this subject, the government announced changes in terms of fire-fighting standards and a 50% increase in checks on SEVESO sites. The collective, for its part, asks for more resources so that the State services can monitor these sites and such a catastrophe could never happen again in France “, concludes Félix Bollez.