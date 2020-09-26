The memory is still alive in the streets of Rouen (Seine-Maritime). Vanessa Slimak was living with her children two kilometers from the Lubrizol factory when the industrial disaster struck. “We had seen on the smoke […] The youngest, who was on the sofa, had big dark circles and said she was not feeling well. The older one said she wanted to throw up. We had a very bad night “, she recalls. As a precaution, Vanessa Slimak decided to leave town. The family were not the only ones looking to get away. The director of a school located 500 meters from Lubrizol observed the departure of 10 children attending school with their parents. Those who remain are still marked. One year after the disaster, the metropolis of Rouen is no longer quite the same.

After authorization from the prefect, the demonstration of the Lubrizol collective, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, was maintained. A demonstration followed by journalist Félix Bollez, in duplex for 1 p.m.: “Here, there is great mistrust of industrialists and of the State. A ban would certainly have been perceived by the movement as a desire to silence it. This collective, which brings together unions, environmentalists, politicians and residents, demands full transparency on the health consequences of this fire. He also calls for exemplary sanctions vis-à-vis the industrialists he considers guilty in this affair. He also asks that the State play its role by tightening up the regulations in security “, explains the journalist from France Télévisions.