In the Rouen countryside, the sky has cleared since the fire at the Lubrizol factory which was triggered from September 25 to 26, 2019. Valérie Herchuee and her husband work in this farm. They are producers of cow and donkey milk, with which they make cosmetic products. The factory is 40 km away but particles have fallen, forcing farmers to throw away their produce. Last October, the industrial giant pledged to create a solidarity fund of 50 million euros for farmers who had to stop or throw away their production. “I was not reimbursed for the losses, I was reimbursed for the milk not collected”, or 800 euros instead of 7,000 euros, equivalent to what she estimated she could earn from the sale of cosmetics.

“I therefore definitively and irrevocably renounce all claims, proceedings or actions, past, present or future, to the authority of Lubrizol France”, can read Valérie on the document she had to sign to obtain compensation. “They arranged for us not to talk” testifies the farmer, bitter. Master Julia Massardier, lawyer for the victims of the fire, affirms it: this text has no legal significance, it is made to intimidate. “In French law, we cannot prevent someone from filing a criminal complaint. All those who signed this paper were discouraged and it is a shame. As part of the procedure, we will have part of the population which is not represented “, explains the lawyer.