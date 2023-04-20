“It is necessary to avoid as much as possible that people suffering from rheumatological diseases abandon treatment after years of suffering. Adherence to treatment is today a fundamental aspect to avoid irreversible damage, including disability. But the patient cannot monitor good control of his disease. Clear communication between specialists and patients is necessary, which is often lacking”. This was stated by Ennio Lubrano di Scorpaniello, vice president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR), in his speech during a conference on early diagnosis and adherence to therapies for rheumatological diseases, promoted by SIR today in Rome.

“Like Sir – adds Lubrano di Scorpaniello – we carry out continuous dissemination activities, both towards clinicians and towards citizens, so that on the one hand they can develop awareness of the importance of contacting their own doctor, on the other hand recognizing the symptoms in a short time and refer the patient to a specialist who can quickly place him in a treatment programme.In 2021 we launched the ‘Early Diagnosis’ campaign which, with the distribution of 200,000 brochures, social activities and refresher courses aimed at pharmacists, allowed us to reach millions of patients and caregivers. Today we continue with talk shows and video clips that allow us to maintain a dialogue with them and to respond to doubts and perplexities”.