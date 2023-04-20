“Rheumatological diseases affect the elderly, but also young people in the prime of their working, family and social life: studies show that almost 60% of rheumatological patients need help in everyday life, but also for the other 40% who do not need assistance living with a rheumatological disease can be very frustrating”. So Ennio Lubrano di Scorpaniello, vice president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR), in his speech during a conference on early diagnosis and adherence to therapies for rheumatological diseases, promoted by SIR today in Rome.

“It is necessary to intervene in time because rheumatological diseases are chronic pathologies – continues Lubrano di Scorpaniello, who is also aggregate professor of Rheumatology, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Molise – Consequently, the negative impact on the quality of life is not a temporal, but unfortunately lasts for an indefinite period.For this reason, the path of identification, diagnosis, care and treatment must be shared with the patients: in this way it is possible to improve the quality of life of those who are forced to share with one of the over 200 rheumatological diseases registered in Italy”.

But the community also pays a price. In Italy – it emerged from the meeting – rheumatoid arthritis costs the community over 3 billion euros every year, between direct and indirect costs. It is one of the most feared and painful rheumatological diseases, with remission possible in about 50% of cases provided that the diagnosis is early and can allow rapid therapeutic intervention.