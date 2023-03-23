A suspicious ‘drug dealer’ who has one big gang in his house and if possible sells methadone as temazepam. Sergio K. (31) from Spakenburg went to work dangerously. Two Spakenburgers died of a fatal cocktail of pills and cocaine and there could have been more, as it turned out in court today. ‘Coke and alcohol is done by everyone in the village. Methadone really is next level.’