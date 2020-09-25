#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

AT Roussillon, on the Ocres trail, a purple and gold canyon gives Vaucluse an air of Colorado. The sea retreated 100 million years ago, leaving behind sand and organic waste. Erosion has formed chimneys colored by iron oxides. “I come from the United States, I came to see the little Colorado of Provence”, indicates an American tourist. Verdict? “That’s wonderful”, she said, seduced.

The land of ocher

It was here that the ocher industry was born at the end of the 18th century. It knows its golden age in the 19th century, until the Second World War. The country of Apt was then the largest ocher deposit in Europe. The ore was extracted in galleries or in the open air, a technique invented by Jean-Etienne Astier. “He took the sand, put it in water, he mixed and then separated the sand he threw, and collected some ocher suspended in the water which settled down. C ‘is how that by throwing the water, he recovered pigment “, explains Mathieu Barrois, director of the ocher ecomuseum in Roussillon. In Provence, still today, ochres dress the walls of houses.

