The trip begins when we start packing our bags and ends when we unpack them. Although traveling light is the new slogan to reduce the carbon footprint and to ensure that airlines do not charge too much, on vacation you have to plan in detail what you take or don’t take. Especially if you go to distant, developing countries or countries with a very different culture, since it is foreseeable that many first or second necessity items will not always be available.

Whether you are traveling alone, with friends or as a couple, it doesn’t hurt to add some erotic accessories for safe and pleasurable sex to the list of things to bring. After all, summer, vacations and free time awaken even the most anesthetized libido and, when you don’t have to get up early to go to work, the nights are long and promising.

The basics: condoms and lubricant

There is something non-negotiable for sporadic relationships, crazy nights, affairs summers and the Sex On The Beach. This is the condom, so it is advisable to include a few units in your suitcase, even if you have taken the vows of chastity; because vacations, exotic destinations and tanned bodies are carried by the devil. It is better to bring condoms back, intact and unopened than to have unprotected relations or with unreliable brands, purchased in countries where quality control and adequate storage conditions are conspicuous by their absence.

Something similar happens with lubricant. No matter how young you are and how much you lubricate yourself, it never hurts to consider this option, especially if you plan to use an erotic toy. It is unknown whether the vaginal mucous membranes and microbiota will respond well to lubricants from other latitudes, with unknown or impossible-to-check formulations. So, it is best to travel with them. A brand to keep in mind is Lubets, which offers boxes with single-dose sachets, ready to pass the strictest airport liquid controls. This brand’s lubricants are ecological and water-based (compatible with condoms) and there is something for all tastes: orgasm sensation enhancers, with a cold or heat effect, pleasure extender or with CBD. There are also single-dose sachets of massage oil, with sweet almond oil, baobab oil, prickly pear oil, vitamin E and camellia oil.

Mini toys for travel

Surely more than one person does not travel with their erotic toys. to prevent the airport detector from registering something strange and misunderstandings having to be cleared up in front of a queue of tourists. But the security filter staff is already cured of fear, and sex toy manufacturers have a range of products in small formats, discreet and almost invisible.

One of the latest releases is Lelo Dot Travel, a clitoral stimulator with a tiny size, although with eight vibration models with different intensities. This little machine can also be locked so that it does not turn on by itself in the middle of the trip. For a year, Lelo and Rusticae (brand and reservation portal that brings together a careful selection of charming hotels in Spain, Portugal and France) have teamed up to enhance the pleasure of travel. With the LeloxRusticae discount code, you get a 10% discount on Lelo travel toys and a 5% discount on Rusticae accommodations.

Continuing with the clitoris, Womanizer Liberty 2 It is another small suction cup, although with the same power as the large one, and with a case where it can be stored in a hygienic and subtle way. We-Vibe Moxie+ It’s hands-free. It is placed in your underwear and controlled through your app or remote control. AND Sona 2 Travelby Lelo, It stimulates the female organ of pleasure but not with vibrations, but with SenSonic technology, sonic pulses that resonate and provide new stimuli.

Iroha, the Japanese erotic toy brand, a branch of Tenga, has two items designed especially for the trip: Iroha Sitck, a clitoral stimulator shaped like a lipstick, and Iroha Mini, a Lilliputian toy, with five hours of autonomy. Both with the precision, delicacy and special silicone with a unique touch that characterize this brand.

We-Vibe Sync Go It is the smallest toy for couples in the world, which is inserted into the vagina to give more pleasure to both during penetration, and is operated from a mobile application. And for them, Acwave Ghosta small, practical and reversible mastubator in the form of a silicone sleeve that does not require batteries.

It’s negligee time

In erotic matters, the staging is essential and what we are wearing or not wearing can act as a powerful aphrodisiac or as an inhibitor of sexual desire. Summer is, therefore, the most favorable time to wear light clothing, or to do a striptease in every rule, if the air conditioning does not prevent it. Now or never, you can turn your hotel room into a catwalk for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show or emulate the movies of the 1950s, in which when you got home, the girl would leave for a few minutes, with the excuse of getting into something more comfortable. , and came out sheathed in a negligee of vertigo.

With these intentions in mind, you should include some high-voltage underwear in your luggage. In the past, you had to turn to luxury brands, such as The Pearl either Agent Provocateur; But today sexy lingerie has been democratized and there is something to choose from if you have a low budget. Hunkemöller, Yamamay, Boohoo either The queen of Paris These are some proposals for them. Men’s underwear is still in development, but Inner Challenge may be an option.

The importance of good light

Adequate, warm lighting can be essential when it comes to sex, and not all hotels provide it. In many cases, you will have to choose between total darkness and fluorescent white light, more typical of hospital emergency waiting rooms than a romantic and sensual environment. The option to the lighting problem is to include some candles in the suitcase. Some vegan brands, without contaminants, paraffins or heavy metals are Whale Candles, The Original Gram either Sunsais. And, in case the hotel’s smoke detector gives us away, you can always use battery-operated candles or a mood lamp, which are easy to find. on-line.

First aid kit

Urogynecological discomfort can ruin a vacation, so it never hurts to be cautious. “Women prone to cystitis can take an antibiotic prescribed by their family doctor or gynecologist; more than anything because it can be difficult to obtain in certain countries,” says Francisca Molero, gynecologist, sexologist, director of the Ibero-American Institute of Sexology and president of the Spanish Federation of Sexology Societies. “Another thing they can do is preventive treatment with cranberry capsules, which are very effective in preventing urinary infections,” he says.

For her, another essential for traveling is some type of soap for the intimate area, which is respectful of the vulvo-vaginal pH; for example, those that contain malaleuca (tea tree) or burdock and that, at the same time, are antipruritic (relieving itching). “It doesn’t hurt to also take some antifungal treatment for candida, in single doses, or a cream for the vulvar area,” adds the gynecologist.