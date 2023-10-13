The website with WatLaf tires that Arjen Lubach launched on Thursday evening in De Avondshow is frequently visited. More than a thousand copies of the alternative captain’s armband have already been sold in the night from Thursday to Friday. The website was inaccessible for a short time due to the large number of visitors, the program editors said on Friday morning.

