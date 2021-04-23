Amid the tide of conflicts between the national government and that of the City of Buenos Aires, Luana Volnovich’s crusade from PAMI against the Buenos Aires administration represents another source of tension in the framework of the weakened relationship between Alberto Fernández and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

On Thursday afternoon, lThe executive director of the State social work accused the City via Twitter for giving dead people vaccinations shifts and questioned the system granted by the Buenos Aires government to apply the doses, ensuring that the PAMI vaccination centers in Buenos Aires are full of vaccines but there are no people registered because “the logistics of the City fail.”

The Buenos Aires government, through Cabinet Chief Felipe Miguel, replied to the criticism, and assured that “the complaint is false” and that the errors “are the result of the payroll that PAMI gave us.” Fernán Quirós, Minister of Health, considered that the registry that PAMI gave them had errors and inaccuracies. “In this context, Justice summoned the head of the agency to expand her complaint next Monday.

It is not the first time these days that Volnovich comes out at the crossroads of different decisions of the City. On Wednesday habñua retweeted data on the occupation of intensive care beds in the Buenos Aires area, as well as repudiated the decision of the City to prosecute the DNU that suspended face-to-face classes.

Direct line camper with Máximo and Cristina

41 years old, and born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During the political exile of her parents, Luana Volnovich returned to Argentina in 1989. With a degree in Political Science from the UBA, she specialized in management and public policies at Flacso and began to build her political career from 200.0, when the Mercosur Social Institute worked, until 2008.

For those years began to military in La Cámpora, a group led by Máximo Kirchner and of which it is one of the main references today. “Militant of La Cámpora”, begins his bio of Twitter and Instagram placing behind even his own position that he currently has in PAMI. “La Cámpora is my eyes throughout the territory,” he said recently in an interview with the portal elDiarioAR.

In 2006, when Jorge Telerman was in charge of the Buenos Aires government, he joined the Directorate General for Children of the City of Buenos Aires in the “Street Children Program”. Their positions in different Buenosairean organisms continued even in the stage of head of government of Mauricio Macri. From 2009 to 2011 it was part of the Public Ministry of the Defense of the City, as former Head of Statistics and Information Systems.

His ancestry within The Cámpora was making a place for him within the structure of the government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in his second term, when he served as National Director of Expansion and Strengthening of Educational Rightss of the Ministry of Education of the Nation, where it carried out the implementation of programs such as Plan FinEs and Progresar.

Volnovich’s final leap, however, occurred in 2015, when she was elected as national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, a position in which he remained for four years. After the end of that mandate, it was the chosen by Cristina and Máximo to lead one of the most strategic savings banks in the national State: PAMI, the social work of retirees and pensioners.

A budget that did not stop growing

Volnovich’s arrival at PAMI, on December 10, 2019, was politically read as a move by the vice president to secure a loyal official at the head of a body of enormous influence, as later also happened with the appointment of Fernanda Raverta, another camper, in the ANSeS.

Since that year, PAMI’s budget grew 115%, going from $ 212,000 million -still managed by macrismo- to $ 456,400 million, the current funds that the social work receives from the State. In 2020 the resources had been $ 326,255 million.

This increase in the budget did not go hand in hand with the percentage increase in payments made to the Health sector by PAMI. Until last month, according to union sources, in terms of benefits to geriatrics, for example, or to private clinics, PAMI had paid increases of 4% and 7%, respectively, between October 2019 and December 2020

Namely, year to year, the increase was 40%, well above most of the increases received by various ministries that, in terms of funds, receive less income than PAMI.

To assess the relevance of the fund that Volnovich manages, it must be considered that the budget designed by the City of Buenos Aires for 2021 includes expenses of $ 621,000 million. Comparatively, Volnovich receives almost the same funds from the State as those administered annually by the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, which at this time points to its vaccination system.