Amidst the tugging between Nation, Province and City for the measures to be taken in the face of the strong second wave of coronavirus, the executive director of PAMI, the camper Luana Volnovich, confirmed this Tuesday that the social work will “collaborate at the request” of Alberto Fernández in the campaign of immunization against COVID-19 in the City of Buenos Aires, a claim that had been raised from the surroundings of the Buenos Aires head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

“President contacted me and he asked us to collaborate to strengthen the campaign. What we are going to do is join the strategies of each municipality or each province. What we will do is promote vaccination in large urban centers, such as the City of Buenos Aires, which are the ones that are at higher risk by the amount of population, which will allow more points for people to come closer, ”said Volnovich.

This PAMI announcement happens on the one hand after the national government decided send doses directly to PAMI after Rodríguez Larreta asked the President for more vaccines to immunize the population at risk in Buenos Aires. A strategy of the Government of avoid giving you full control of the doses to the Buenos Aires administration.

On the other hand, as Clarín reported, this occurs while the Government intends to build a “homogeneous message” that contributes to high compliance with the restrictions to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. With this premise, in the framework of the bilateral talks with the City, a specific request had arisen: “Let’s not anticipate our differences publicly anymore.”

That message, which Horacio Rodríguez Larreta received, was a kind of non-aggression pact that was drawn up between the two administrations in view of the tripartite dialogue that Fernández proposed in the negotiation for the package of measures for the AMBA.

The curious phrase of “at the request of the President” that Volnovich chose to communicate generated suspicions in the City and brought back the memory of previous tensions with the head of PAMI due to the closure of the Spanish Hospital, in which he raised his profile harshly.

In addition, the statement from Together for Change this Tuesday – on the day of the more than 20 thousand cases and rejecting any type of restriction – made this bilateral table tense – at least in the social networks of the main leaders of both sides with an ending that is still open.

Last month the closure of the Spanish Hospital, provider of PAMI, was ordered by the Government Control Agency due to the breach of various safety regulations.

The fact was denounced at that time by Volnovich, who blamed directly to Rodríguez Larreta and its Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, for the closure of the health center that serves more than 70 thousand members of this social work.

The Buenos Aires head of government responded that it was a decision of an “independent” body and said that it will not be “a political discussion about health.”

The deputy director explains

Martín Rodríguez, deputy director of PAMI, said for his part that when the Buenos Aires government arranged the distribution of vaccines with some prepaid and social works PAMI “was not even summoned.”

. “The only thing we asked for was a fair treatment for PAMI affiliates, not for the agency. If the affiliates of a prepaid could receive the vaccine, we asked that the affiliates of the PAMI of the City receive the same treatment. You have to ask them why at that time they didn’t even ask us if we wanted to participate, “added Volnovich’s second in radio statements.

Rodríguez specified that with this new measure the PAMI it will not only vaccinate its members in CABA. “Let’s add vaccination points, experience and human resources, “he listed.

He also ruled out the existence of a parallel registration system for members of the national entity. It is not for PAMI affiliates. We complement to strengthen the system defined by each jurisdiction ”, he said.

The official said that the City would be one of the urban centers in which PAMI will act in the vaccination plan. Although he added that “of course the focus is on the City of Buenos Aires because it has been the urban center that has the most contagion.”

And he declared that this “provision of vaccines supplementary to what (the City) has been receiving for the layout designed by Nación in those urban centers ”. In tune with the remarking of his boss.

