Luana D’Orazio, the son will be entrusted to the grandparents

The son of Luana D’Orazio, the young worker from Montemurlo who was killed on May 3, 2021, was entrusted to her maternal grandparents and not to her father. The decision of the Juvenile Court of Florence is valid 24 months, but it can also become definitive. The little boy’s father, Giuseppe Lerose, already has other children and lives in Calabria. On 28 October, D’Orazio’s parents asked for the man’s parental authority to be forfeited.

In the appeal it was pointed out that Luana, after the separation from her partner, had already obtained the exclusive custody of the child in July 2017, with the possibility for the father to meet the child as often as he wanted, giving five days’ notice. . In fact, the child’s grandparents claim, Lerose has not visited his son since 2017. An attitude, add Luana’s parents, which has not changed even after the tragic death of their daughter.

