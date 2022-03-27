Emma Marrazzo, mother of Luana D’Orazio, explains why she refused the compensation recognized by the insurance company

Next May 3, exactly one year will have passed since the tragic death of Luana D’Orazio, the young mother and worker who died after being sucked into a warper in the Montemurlo textile company where she worked. The company’s insurance company granted compensation of € 1.2 million, but her family refused it. Emma MarrazzoLuana’s mother, explained why.

The next April 7 will open the process to the three who are accused of being responsible for the death of Luana D’Orazio.

The story of the 22-year-old has created and is creating a lot of media sensation, especially for the modality in which the accident that broke her life took place.

Luana Coppini, owner of the company, her husband Daniele Faggiconsidered “de facto owner” and the chief maintenance technician Mario Cusimanowill be tried.

What there is no need to clarify is undoubtedly the ache that the family di Luana has been testing for about a year. A pain that actually increases with the passing of time and the circumstances that are occurring.

Last January, Inail awarded compensation of 166 thousand euros to the family of the young worker. While now, to make known the amount recognized as compensation, it was the Unipolthe firm’s insurance company.

The company, after carrying out the calculations, awarded compensation of 1.2 million euros. A figure which, however, was refused by the family.

The words of Emma Marrazzo

Emma Marrazzo, Luana’s mother, in an interview with The Corriere della Sera he explained the reasons why his family has refused the indemnity. Here are his words:

This story of money being heralded from the rooftops as if my daughter’s death had a price makes me sick. Pain is not quantified and is not commodified. In any case, these things must be done in appropriate places and ways. Because for me, throwing them on me like this is like stabs in the heart.

Then the woman, still shocked by what happened, recalled that the trial will open on April 7th and invited the people involved to prepare their own defense strategies in silencewithout tormenting his life and that of his family.