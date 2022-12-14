The Court of Prato has postponed the hearing for Mario Cusimano, the maintainer held responsible for the death of Luana D’Orazio

The trial began yesterday Mario Cusimano, the maintenance and safety manager of the machinery of the Montemurlo textile company, in which Luana D’Orazio lost her life on May 3, 2021. The Judges of Prato decided to postpone the hearing to March 2023, for redistribution of the proceedings.

That of the workplace deaths it is a plague that has always torn Italy apart and that practically every day sees the wound widen by a new tragedy.

Symbol of this theme, in spite of herself, for about a year and a half now, is Luana D’Orazio. The girl, who was 21 years old, the May 3, 2021 as every day he had reached the Montemurlo textile company where he worked to carry out his regular shift.

His clothes got caught in the gears of a warper and she was sucked into the rollers, losing her life on the spot crushed from the big machine.

The investigations subsequent to the sad episode revealed that a security devicewhich if properly inserted and operated, could have prevented the tragedy.

For this reason, the prosecutor had entered the register of suspects three people. These are Luana Coppini, owner of the company, her husband Daniele Faggi and Mario Cusimano, responsible for the maintenance and safety of the machinery present in the company.

The trial for Mario Cusimano is underway

With regard to the first twothe owners of the textile company, at the end of October the Court of Prato issued the sentence for the crimes charged against them, accepting their request to plea bargain. 2 years in prison for Luana Coppini and one year and six months for Daniele Faggi, both on probation.

After reading, the mother of the deceased worker he had expressed his opinion disappointment explaining that her daughter’s life according to her cannot be worth two years.

Yesterday, however, in the courtroom of Prato the process had to begin for Mario Cusimano. Neither the defendant nor Luana’s mother were present in the courtroom.

For reasons of technical and redistribution of proceedings, the Court decided for a postponement of the hearing, which will be held on March 22, 2023.