Another fundamental step in the case of Luana D’Orazio, the 21-year-old worker who died in May 2021 while working in a textile company in Montemurlo. The Juvenile Court of Florence has entrusted little Alessio, son of Luana and her ex-partner, to his maternal grandparents, thus revoking parental responsibility from the child’s father.

The first crucial date in the history of poor Luana D’Orazio is the May 3, 2021. The 21-year-old worker had gone to work like her every day, in the Montemurlo textile company where she had been employed for about a year.

The warper he was working on, which had some safety systems disconnected, hooked the young woman and dragged inside of its gears, crushing it and breaking its life practically on the spot.

Many people are involved and saddened by this very serious tragedy. One above all, the little one AlessioLuana’s son who was born 5 years earlier from the relationship that the girl had at the time with Giuseppe Le Rose, a boy originally from Crotone.

One of the aspects that we tried to clarify right from the start is obviously custody of the little one.

On October 28, 2021, i Luana’s parents they had done appeal to the Court for the forfeiture of parental responsibility of the child’s father.

In the aforementioned appeal, the child’s maternal grandparents had pointed out that Luana, after the separation from her partner, had obtained in July 2017 custody exclusive of the son, with the possibility for the father to meet the son as often as he wanted.

Nonetheless, Luana’s parents always argue, the boy had never shown upnot even in the weeks immediately following Luana’s death.

However, last May, Giuseppe Le Rose had officially askedbefore the Judge, that the child be entrusted to him.

The boy had stated that he had been to him in the previous months denied seeing his son or even just to talk to him on the phone, but that his will was to be a father.

Taking all factors into account, the Judge of the Juvenile Court of Florence gave the child sole custody to Francesco D’Orazio and Emma Marrazzo, Luana’s parents with whom little Alessio has lived since the death of his mother.