The model who underwent knee liposuction surgery was only 29 years old, only to lose her life shortly after. Four cardiac arrests gave her no escape

He just had 29 years old Luana Andrade. The model had decided to undergo a Knee liposuction surgery. Unfortunately today she is no longer here with his loved ones. Due to four cardiac arrests, which gave her no escape, the young 29-year-old passed away. The Brazilian influencer with half a million followers on Instagram is no longer with us.

Luana Andrade was one Brazilian model and influencer very popular. She lost her life after a 29-year operation due to knee liposuction that she decided to undergo, despite being fit and beautiful.

No one can find peace or an explanation to understand how such a tragedy could have occurred. Last Tuesday the young 29-year-old decided to face this surgery in one clinic in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

On Monday 6 November the 29-year-old had undergone liposuction surgery in hospital: she had decided to rely on a private doctor and anesthetist, hired by the family at the Sao Luiz hospital. On Tuesday 7 November his heart stopped forever. A cardiac arrest lasting two and a half hours gave her no escape.

The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to intensive care where she underwent medications and hemodynamic treatments.

Luana Andrade’s heart stopped forever during knee liposuction surgery

The Brazilian model was declared dead after three further cardiac arrests: the time of death was 5.30am on Tuesday 7 November. She and she passed away for a ‘pulmonary embolism.

Luana Andradre’s boyfriend, Joao Hadad, commented on her passing like this:

I’m devastated and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me is gone. You will forever remain a companion beyond life, my love. She continues to watch over me.

The pain of his friend Neymar

The Basilian footballer was very close to his friend. She wanted to express her displeasure with few words, but full of love: