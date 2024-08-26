Ali Maali (Abu Dhabi)

Brazilian Luan Pereira, Sharjah midfielder, left his mark in the first round for the third time in a row, after moving from Brazilian Avai in the 2019-2020 season.

Pereira added the third goal for “the King” against Dibba Al-Hisn, confirming his strong start that began the season before last, when he scored his first goal against Shabab Al-Ahli in the match that ended with Sharjah winning by two goals. Last season, Lawan scored an important goal against Kalba, as the score was 3-3, until the 87th minute came, when he put his mark with the fourth goal.

Luan Pereira expressed his happiness with the start of the season, saying: “It is important that our first appearance in the league is with a good victory, which is what happened, as it gives us an additional incentive to continue striving to achieve our goals. We seek to present a different season, and we are working hard for that.”

He added: “The league is balanced, and has different champions every season. Our goal is to fight at the top of the table. It is necessary to start scoring and appear strongly from the beginning to start the competition in the best way.”