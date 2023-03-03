Luan Leiva was only two years old when her gender identity began to come to light. She hadn’t even begun to speak fluently, but it was already clear to her that hers were neither pigtails in her hair nor the dresses that her mother put on her. In the game roles, her panorama was not different either: she did not want to be the girl, the mother or the princess, but quite the opposite.

Thinking that it was a childish confusion, Natalia and Fernando, his parents, began to correct him. However, Luan, clinging to his gender identity, did not give in to pressure and cried when he was opposed. The lack of knowledge led the couple to think that it was a game, until, one day, they were forced to investigate.

According to what Natalia told in an interview with the newspaper ‘Infobae’, which initially collected this story, the definitive moment came one day when Luan was playing with her older sister in the room and came crying to make a complaint that left her speechless.

(Also read: Two adolescents are accused of murdering a 16-year-old transgender girl.)

“’Charo (the sister) tells me that I am a girl, and I am not a girl, I am a boy.’ I reply ‘your sister is right, you are a girl like her, like mom’. And she had another tremendous crying fit, but this time she looked me in the eye and said: ‘I’m a boy, don’t you see that I speak like a boy?’” Luan’s mother told the aforementioned newspaper. .

We are a trans family, because we all had to change the chip and transition with it

The indications were there for about a year, but it was not until that moment that Luan’s parents dared to search the internet. It was thus that they first read the words “trans childhood” or “transsexuality in childhood”. Suddenly, all of his son’s behaviors and statements made a little more sense.

(Keep reading: Woman had to ‘detransition’, after undergoing surgery to be a man and regret it).

“Lu is a trans man, and that is also part of his life. In fact, we say that it’s not just him: we’re a trans family, because we all had to change our minds and transition with him,” Natalia told ‘Infobae’.

Although, at first, doubts and fears seized Natalia and Fernando, they both agreed that Luan’s well-being was a priority. With a host of questions and uncertainty behind them, they began to gradually make the change. After having named her son’s gender identity and starting to treat him as a boy, they did a kind of ‘ritual’, in which they took out the clothes that she used to wear.

Luan’s parents sought professional guidance to know how to accompany him in his process.

At the age of four and a half, the definitive transformation came with the correction of Luan’s birth certificate. His family attended the celebration, but so did his kindergarten classmates. Somehow, the institution also joined the transition process by stopping separating students by rows and, in addition, creating unisex bathrooms.

Although her parents work to make Luan feel confident and proud of who she is, the fear does not go away, as the subject continues to be a challenge in today’s society.

(Of interest: Trans ‘influencer’ Nikita Dragun was incarcerated in a men’s prison.)

According to the Human Rights Campaign, this gender identification can lead to rejection, intimidation, and other victimization. Fernando knows this well, who, for example, recently entered the school where his son will study to see if the bathrooms had doors.

The term transgender, according to the online information service provided by the United States National Library of Medicine, MedlinePlus, refers to those people whose gender identity and expression differ from those typically associated with their assigned sex. assigned than at birth.

This is different than gender dysphoria, a term used to describe the stress, angst, unhappiness, and anxiety that transgender people can feel when their body and gender identity don’t match.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Young man denounces sexual abuse in university hazing: “My life is not the same”

They capture a well-known model and ‘influencer’ for recording child pornography

Lev Tahor: “This is how I escaped from an abusive sect and rescued my son”

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME