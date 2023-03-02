Lunar exploration is underway and within a few years astronauts are expected to set foot on the Moon again. These advances, according to space organizations, require the creation of a time zone for Earth’s natural satellite.

Several space missions destined for the Moon are already scheduled, including plans to take people to Earth’s satellite again, but these developments bring new challenges, as several private companies and space agencies with different objectives are added to the equation.

During a meeting at the European Space Agency’s ESTEC technology center in the Netherlands last year, space organizations spoke about the “importance and urgency of defining a common lunar reference time”. In a new announcement, ESA navigation system engineer Pietro Giordano said a “joint international effort is being made to achieve this”.

Different space organizations currently use their own time zones for their onboard chronometers and two-way communication systems. The ESA notes, however, that this “will not be sustainable” in the new era of lunar exploration.

Missions from different countries will make joint observations and may have to communicate, even if they are not working together, if they are on the Moon at the same time.

However, according to experts, defining a lunar time will not be a simple task. The ESA notes that “accurate navigation requires accurate timing”, which is why one of the topics the international group of space organizations will have to discuss is whether there should be a single organization responsible for maintaining the Moon’s time zone.

In addition, they will have to decide whether to keep lunar time synchronized with Earth’s or not, because clocks on the Moon run faster based on the satellite’s position. While there are many factors to consider, whatever is created will have to be practical for astronauts who will orbit or even set foot on the lunar surface.

According to Bernhard Hufenbach, member of the management team of the ESA Directorate of Human and Robotic Exploration

“This will be a big challenge on a planetary surface where in the equatorial region each day is 29.5 days long, including 15-day icy lunar nights. […]but once a working time system is established for the moon, we can do the same for other planetary destinations”