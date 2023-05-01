Sarri also praises Inter’s “displacement”. The Devil has to grow up. Allegri saved by the boys and disappointed by the senators

Scudetto? No, joke. A proud and combative Salernitana turned off the lights of the Napoli home party. Yet it seemed the chronicle of an announced triumph. Lazio ahead at San Siro in the 12.30 match. Maradona stadium teeming with concern. But who puts things right? An Argentine with a 10, obviously: Lautaro. Two goals from Toro overturn Sarri and Napoli now the victory is enough for the fireworks to explode. But the very good Ochoa, born in Mexico in ’85, a year before Diego’s World Cup, saves them all. In the second half, however, there was a goal by Olivera, one of the less iconic Azzurri, proving that this is everyone’s Scudetto, a collective feat of men, with no higher gods, unlike the first two titles. It seems done, instead Dia, Senegalese like Koulibaly, equalized with a shot at the Insigne. The joke collapses the flags, extinguishes the smiles and jams the ceremonial of the party which is only postponed: until Wednesday, if Lazio do not beat Sassuolo; or until Thursday, if Napoli scores at least one point in Udine, where Spalletti coached and where Maradona had a dress rehearsal for the Mano de Dios, scoring with his fist at Brini, under Zico’s eyes (May 12, 1985). The well-deserved party, however, will not escape. The flags will soon pick up the wind and the fires that were extinguished yesterday will rise to the sky. See also WRC | Neuville: "Not having won in memory of Craig hurts"

The victory over Lazio allows Inter to catch up with Milan and Rome in fourth place and kneel at the starting blocks of a spectacular Champions League sprint. As a calendar, it is not the best one (Rome, Atalanta, Naples), but as a condition, yes. We share the words of the two technicians. Inzaghi: «Aggressive and determined. One of my best Inters». With Lukaku (2 assists) and Brozovic back at good levels; Lautaro (2 goals) unleashed; Barella and Dimarco always at high cruising altitude; valuable alternatives, such as Gosens, author of a great goal. Sarri: «Inter have a higher engine capacity. We have to grow up to get to their level.” A praise that however rings in condemnation of the Nerazzurri championship. The higher powered team is 4 points below Lazio. Yesterday’s Inter is irreconcilable with the 22 points from Napoli. It can only be explained by the fact that too often he has shown a bad version of himself: 11 defeats, including Spezia, Empoli and Monza. Spalletti, on the other hand, has almost always gotten the best out of him and has only lost three direct matches: Inter, Lazio, Milan. But with three targets within range, Inzaghi still has time to bury the Scudetto regrets under a layer of satisfaction because his Inter are presenting themselves at the showdown of the season in the best conditions. Yesterday’s performance was also a gauntlet thrown at Milan in the run-up to the double Euroderby. In Saturday’s difficult draw, the Rossoneri demonstrated a clearly inferior cylinder capacity to that of the Nerazzurri, in terms of freshness and athletic power, bench alternatives and offensive potential. The Devil has to grow up. That of Rome is not enough to get to Istanbul. See also Xavi's FC Barcelona has to show that not everything revolves around Lewandowski

Brodino Bolognese for the Lady. First point for Allegri’s Juve after three defeats in a row. Only one win in the last 5 of the championship. The assault on second place failed. Draw obtained in comeback, thanks to a fine goal by Milik who had missed a curious penalty with a Nureyev flourish. Juve have built more than the last unfortunate tests, even if they have never matched Bologna’s dribbling quality and courage. Allegri passed on the nervous whip, which led to the draw, with the entry of Soulé and Iling Junior. Out of the disappointing Kostic and Chiesa, who came out with a frown. Vlahovic, who came on in the final, was called back several times. The day before, Di Maria had been called out, a reserve announced. In such a delicate period, undermined by judicial worries, it seems that the best guarantees and passion come from young people, not from the senators they should drag. But this way the team doesn’t take shape, style and continuity. Each formation is a dice roll. We look forward to the next one. See also The negative record that 'Chima' Ruiz has with Tigres UANL at the University Stadium

