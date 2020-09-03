One of the most difficult players to defend if not the most is James Harden. His art of leaving rivals behind, either by going to the basket taking the step back with which he shoots many of his triples, has earned him an MVP award (2018) and being very close to three others. The new model of the Rockets, more aggressive than the small-ball usual in other teams, he plays in favor of his statistics, which are dizzying: 34’3 points, 6’6 rebounds and 7’5 assists in the regular phase of this season, which are also not by far his best records in these sections throughout his career. An offensive beast that, however, has problems facing various players and situations.

A person has shaken the foundations of his legacy, since having lost in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs with the team he has and before his exes, the Thunder, would have been a real revolution around him that who knows if he really does lack. It’s called Luguentz Dort and it’s the new Oklahoma City sensation. Outside of Chris Paul, the unquestionable leader in this new stage without Westbrook and George, the great substitute Dennis Schröder or a pivot, Steven Adams, who continues to challenge models like D’Antoni’s, Dort has taken the media control of this tie that, on the other hand, they have not managed to overcome. How? With a triple of his that was blocked in the last seconds by James Harden, the player who is supposed to make the difference in attack and not in defense. A beautiful paradox: the day that Dort, whom the Rockets floated to shoot and miss, scored 30 points and the same day that Harden, defended by Dort, stayed at 21% in field goals and a ridiculous 1/9 in triples … James Harden, accused of excessive laxity in the defenses to his rivals, put the bolt to the ring with a winning cap.

Lu Dort it wasn’t meant for this. He was not going to participate even in the decisive part of the season and not only has he done so but the decisive one has been him even though the series has fallen on the opponent’s side. He’s a rookie and got into the Billy Donovan dynamic with a dual contract. This Canadian from 20 years I study in Arizona StateCuriously, the same university where James Harden was trained, was not chosen in the 2019 Draft, but has been convincing the coach as the weeks went by. There were already indications that they trusted him: they took advantage of the 45 days he had to be in the NBA by contract, since the others have to be with the G-League affiliate, so that he played games (he did not even train with them to that the days will not count). And if they wanted me to play the playoffs, these improvised ones that are being made at Disney World, they had to convert the contract into a standard one. And that they did, but with pillería by flag: taking advantage of the fact that the player would accept almost any offer to enter such a select group, the conditions that were placed on the table were unfavorable for him. 5.4 million for 4 seasons, this being the first of them. A little more than a million a year although the last two are not guaranteed. This means that the momentum it has given in this month of August will be of little use to it when the market opens, since at least until 2021 he will be bound hand and foot.

Dort has occupied in the thunder scheme the place that, for lack of rhythm after two years off the court, had Andre Roberson. And it is exactly the same profile: a strong player who does not count in attack and is usually free for shots, who takes care of the rival star and keeps the rhythm on the defensive lines. Unpredictable and with a lot of travel, something that Presti, Donovan and the rest of the technical managers of the Thunder have been able to see with avidity. For example, in this series he has had only a 26% success in triples but scoring 6 of 12 in the decisive match. Profitable shooting guard-forward, cheap and antidote to Harden and other stars of his style; that’s a win for oklahoma too.