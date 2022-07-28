Agricultural organization LTO Nederland is going to have an exploratory conversation with Johan Remkes next week. The organization announced this this afternoon after a call from Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He promised foreman Sjaak van der Tak that all solutions can be discussed. Farmers Defense Force, another advocacy group, is angry about LTO’s move.

