Agricultural organization LTO Nederland is going to have an exploratory conversation with Johan Remkes next week. The organization announced this this afternoon after a call from Prime Minister Mark Rutte. He promised foreman Sjaak van der Tak that all solutions can be discussed.

Initially, the Agricultural and Horticultural Organization did not want to sit down with Remkes, as long as the cabinet had not promised that it would be possible to discuss amendments to the nitrogen plans. The LTO wants to discuss, among other things, the ‘goal, timeline and details’ of the nitrogen measures. But after a phone call from Rutte, LTO chairman Sjaak van der Tak changed his mind.

“The LTO has been clear: a conversation only makes sense if it is possible to talk without taboos. Prime Minister Rutte has promised me that there are no taboos for the cabinet either.”

"This fulfills our conditions for an initial exploratory meeting", Van der Tak continues in a letter. "That will take place next week and then we will discuss the goal, timeline and substantive approach. After this exploratory conversation, we will consider as LTO with the board and members about a possible continuation of the talks."

He also condemns the highway dumping of the past two days. “The concerns in the sector are great and that is why we are taking action. The vast majority of the sector does this in a neat manner, in accordance with the law and with an eye for social support. I once again call on individuals who choose to take extra-legal actions to refrain from doing so. The pressure of positive actions helps in conversations, extra-legal actions only cause a loss of support and the need to defend the sector every time.”

Agriculture and FDF

As far as is known, other farmers’ organizations such as Agractie and Farmers Defense Force have continued to boycott talks with Remkes, who was appointed by the cabinet last month to get out of the nitrogen impasse. As long as the government sticks to the current nitrogen plans, drinking coffee with Remkes makes no sense, they argue. Agriculture foreman Bart Kemp informs this site – unlike the LTO – that he has not been called by the prime minister. See also Economy - The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates again and ruled out economic recession

The farmers’ organizations find VVD nestor Remkes unsuitable. They distrust him for his role as the lead author of the report Not everything is possible. It states that the agricultural sector must achieve a nitrogen reduction of 50 percent by 2030, which the Rutte IV cabinet – which Remkes put together as a formateur – also adopted. ,,He has no confidence”, Kemp stated shortly after Remkes took office.

,,The content has to be discussed, otherwise it makes no sense”, he says now, although Kemp has not completely shut the door yet. “We want to have discussions about the foundations of the policy, with the people who are responsible for it: Van der Wal and Rutte. If that’s possible, a conversation can be useful.”

