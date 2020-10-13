Highlights: Government has announced LTC Cash Voucher Scheme for Central

Government has announced LTC Cash Voucher Scheme for Central. The government’s thinking behind this is to accelerate consumer demand to revive the economy torn by Corona. The government relies on private sector participation for the success of this scheme. Like most such schemes, this scheme is also designed keeping government employees in mind. The government is hoping that private companies will also follow.

LTA is not a rule with leave encashment in the private sector. This is a gift for government employees as they cannot claim LTC without traveling. In contrast, in the private sector, you can claim LTA by paying tax. It is part of CTC. Let’s try to understand it.

How much does it cost to save tax?

To spend more than three times LTA

Suppose your LTA for this financial year is Rs 1 lakh. To claim tax-free allowance, you will have to show travel tickets or pay a tax of Rs 30,000 on it. Now the government is giving you this chance that you can save 30 thousand rupees without traveling to Goa or Kerala, but for this you will have to buy 3 lakh rupees. With this, you have to buy goods at which the rate of GST is more than 12 percent. These include cars, laptops, TV sets, fridges and smartphones, etc. You can buy term insurance premiums and even Ulips, provided they have a GST rate of 18 per cent.

Who will benefit

Rahul Garg, senior tax partner at PwC India, said that LTC for the private sector is usually equal to one month’s basic salary and the private sector employee will have to spend three times more to save tax on it. This can benefit those who have extra money and want to buy these things. But in this period of uncertainty, it will be difficult for others to do so.

What is Confusion

Will it benefit anything? Financial advisor Surya Bhatia said that you should not choose this option. Yes, if you have a shopping plan in the next 6 months, then you can choose it for your benefit. Homi Mistry, partner at Deloitte, said that those who choose this option need to make a conscious decision. There is a lot of confusion. Like what will happen to those who have chosen the new tax system this year. Under this, you can pay income tax at a lower rate, but for this you will have to leave all kinds of exemptions. It also includes discounts on LTA.

Tax partner in EY Shalini Jain said that we should wait for amendment in the tax rules. Only then things will be clear. Also, it is not clear whether those who have already claimed LTA will get the benefit of the scheme or not.