Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday appealed to the local terrorists to leave the path of violence and promised that they would help them get jobs and jobs. He was speaking after launching the third phase of the ambitious ‘village lauto’ program in South Kashmir’s militancy-hit Shopian district.

Sinha said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, want to follow the path of progress and development and the youth who have lost their way are requested to give up violence and return to the mainstream. He said, the government is willing to help with jobs and employment opportunities.

The Lt. Governor said that the Principal would work tirelessly to make Jammu and Kashmir one of the most developed Union Territories of the country. He said that the administration is committed to making the Union Territory an ideal of development and prosperity.