new Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Health Insurance Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir. After this, PM Modi also gave an address through video conferencing. Reacting to PM Modi’s address, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that what PM Modi has said that people did not want to conduct elections here is absolutely correct.

The Lt. Governor said that the Prime Minister had told the ramparts of the Red Fort that there would be elections in Kashmir. The work of delimitation is going on. The Election Commission is responsible for conducting elections. He said, “I can certainly say that no one should remain skeptical.”

Manoj Sinha said, “Political parties have their own philosophy. But I think public opinion is bigger than all these things. Things have changed from what we have communicated in the last four or five months. The dream that the PM has dreamed is being worked out. ”

The Lt. Governor said, “I think the people of the valley are bored with separatism and terrorism. I keep meeting people. I would advise these people that those who have remained in constitutional posts, they should maintain the dignity of the language. People don’t know what to say. “

With this, he said, “Those who believe in the constitution of Persia … I meet those people … communicate … I have met Farooq Abdullah … Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter had mailed me That my mother is under house arrest. I said mail to the home secretary. “

Manoj Sinha said that the decision of the Roshni Act is of the High Court. He said, “I did not discriminate against anyone.” The people sitting in the government, according to their own laws, took possession of the land … The names of the people were made public at the behest of the court. We have asked to form a SIT. More names will come now. We will help the weak. The CBI is investigating this entire case. We can also do that we will take money from the people who have built houses according to the market. Agencies like CBI and ED are doing their work here in Kashmir. “

The Lt. Governor said that most tourists are coming here in the last two years. Despite Corona, there is no space available in hotels from Gulmarg to Patnitop. Kashmir is changing.

Manoj Sinha said that we are constantly trying that investors come here. The rumor is being spread that Kashmir will be sold, the same will be able to take agricultural land here which is doing agriculture work. He said that people from abroad are also showing interest in setting up industries here.

The Lieutenant Governor said in question that what crime has been committed by the common man of Kashmir that if the children of older people fall ill, they go abroad, they go out to study, but the common Kashmiri keeps suffering, why? He said, “I believe that the youth here should get less opportunities. There is better coordination between security agencies here. Now infiltration is decreasing. Terrorist incidents are decreasing. Apart from government jobs, opportunities were few. We have as many government employees as there are in Bihar. We are trying to give employment. “

Manoj Sinha said, “I am fortunate that the integration of Kashmir has taken place. Roughly a third of the apple is here. There is saffron. Amul Dairy has come here. We are paying special attention to the game. Stadiums are being built. Formed an academy with Suresh Raina. “

Apart from this, he said that Inshallah we will resettle the Kashmiri Pandits. Will give six thousand houses and six thousand jobs. We have met many people in the valley who are sorry that at last many Kashmiri Pandits went away, whose land worth crores was taken cheaply during that time. Special courts will be made for such Kashmiri Pandits.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “I don’t mean who won the election. Those who are elected representatives will decide who will be their president. The administration here has nothing to do with all this. “

Serving Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi said- Opposition curses me in Delhi, elections not held despite court order in Puducherry