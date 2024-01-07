Elon Musk in the storm, patron X would in fact have taken illegal drugs and would have appeared drugged at various parties around the world. This was revealed by the Wall Street Journalreporting that the world's richest man used LSD at a party at his home in Los Angeles in 2018, took hallucinogenic mushrooms at an event in Mexico the following year and took ketamine with his brother Kimbal Musk at a party in Miami in 2021. Musk had also previously ended up at the center of controversy for smoking marijuana in public.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which also reports on the use of cocaine and ecstasy, Musk's drug-taking, already known for his eccentric behavior, worries the managers of his companies Tesla and Space.