LSD in coffee | “It was a pretty strong trip” – Posteljooni Pasi Naukkarinen was poisoned with LSD in the middle of the working day

In 2016, five employees of the Savonlinna post suffered poisoning symptoms. Later it turned out that the workplace coffee was poisoned with LSD. Pasi Naukkarinen was one of the victims of the poisoning.

from Savonlinna postman Pasi Naukkarinen started to feel sick during the working day while driving the mail van. He later found out that the coffee in the break room had been poisoned with LSD.

LSD is a psychedelic that affects, among other things, thought processes, emotional states and senses. The police investigation did not reveal who had added LSD to the coffee in the break room and why.

Nosy and four other mail carriers enjoyed farewell coffees in the workplace coffee room before going on their own delivery routes in July 2016.

After driving the delivery route by car for about half an hour, Naukkarinen started to feel sick.

“I began to wonder that I don’t feel quite normal now. I went to buy chocolate and a sugar candy when I suspected my blood sugar was low,” he says.

“I really started to get scared, and I no longer remembered if I had already been to a house and wondered what my voice sounded like.”

Then Naukkarinen called his workplace to say that he didn’t dare to go out for an extra delivery due to feeling strange.

“That’s when I found out that a group of people have been hospitalized and even fainted. I drove to the hospital by car because no ride was arranged. The police were there to meet.”

Naukkarinen said that he saw hallucinations while walking in the corridors of the hospital.

“It was a pretty strong trip.”

Employees according to Naukkarinen, they were in the hospital until the evening. In the evening, the victims were able to leave when, according to the tests carried out at the hospital, there was no danger.

According to Naukkarinen, the police visited the post office, but the victims were not there at the time.

“There were no drug dogs there. The coffee room was isolated,” Naukkarinen says.

“The staff received information about what happened, but it was not passed on to the victims when we were on sick leave. Then we went back to work as usual.”

Eastern Finland according to the investigation report of the police department, in 2016, Savonlinna Post employees started arriving at the Savonlinna Central Hospital’s emergency room. The workers suffered from the symptoms of a narcotic overdose, even though no one had knowingly used narcotics.

It turned out that the coffee was poisoned with the drug LSD.

According to the investigation report, the coffee maker did not survive. The investigation was suspended in December 2016.

