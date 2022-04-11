It was long ago revealed that Star Wars: The Force Unleashedthe Wii classic, is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2022. While many thought this was going to be a digital release, Limited Run Games surprised us by revealing that they were working on several physical editions, and today the prices and contents of these special versions have been confirmed.

In total, we are talking about three physical editions for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch. The first of these It is priced at $34.99 dollarsand only includes the physical boxed game.

Then we meet at $89.99 Premium Editionwhich gives us:

-Physical copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for switches

-Premium edition foil stamped box

-Steel Book Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

-18″ x 24″ reversible poster Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

-Character concept art cards

– Commemorative coin Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

-Proxy Enamel Pin

-Certificate of authenticity

Finally, we have at our disposal the Master Edition, which is priced at $174.99 dollarsand includes:

-Physical copy of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for switches

-Premium edition foil stamped box

-Premium Foil Hardcover Strategy Guide

-Steel Book Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

-Illuminated holocron replica

-18″ x 24″ reversible poster Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

-Character concept art cards

-Concept Art Lithographs

– Commemorative coin Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

– Replica of Starkiller’s miniature hilt

-Proxy Enamel Pin

-Certificate of authenticity

all concerned you will have the opportunity to pre-order the edition you want from next April 15, 2022, and you will have until May 29 to place your orders. It is important to mention that there is no limit of copies, only that once the pre-order period is over, it will be impossible to buy these versions through the official site of Limited Run Games.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on April 20, 2022. On related topics, it seems that Star Wars will be present in Kingdom Hearts IV.

Via: Limited Run Games