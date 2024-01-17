Shantae has become a gold mine for Limited Run Games. However, with no date yet for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, today it was revealed that one of the best 3DS games will have a re-release, complete with a collector's edition. That's how it is, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is back.

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse It originally came to the Nintendo 3DS in 2014, and eventually came to other consoles, such as the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. In this way, Limited Run Games has revealed that They plan to put a new physical edition of this title on sale, which you can buy starting next January 26and will be available while supplies last.

In total, there are two versions of the game. The first includes only the physical edition for the 3DS at $34.99 dollars. The second is much more interesting, since for $64.99 dollars you can get:

Physical copy of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse for Nintendo 3DS

Collector's Edition Box Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Retro Box Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Replica cartridge with holder

Original soundtrack – Single disc

18″ x 24″ poster

art cards

Unlike other special editions of the company, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse does not include something so extravagant, and It focuses only on content that all fans of the series should have in their collection. It is important to mention that this is not the first time that this title had a physical release, since Rising Star Games published a physical edition for the 3DS at the time. Likewise, not long ago, Limited Run Games brought this title to the Switch and PlayStation consoles in physical form.

Thus, This will be the third time that the beloved 3DS game will have a physical edition. However, this is a good excuse for those who did not have the opportunity to play the best game in the series to do so on their original console.

Unlike the first two installments, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse leaves aside animal transformations to focus on new, much more traditional skills that make exploration and combat phenomenal. Along with this, the pixel art and music by Jake Kaufman are some of the best in the entire series.

Don't hesitate, give this spectacular game a chance. We remind you that Limited Run Games will put this new physical version of Shantae and the Pirate's Curse starting next January 26, 2024. In related topics, you can more about Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution here. Likewise, WayForward does not rule out the possibility of a 3D Shantae game.

Editor's Note:

Just like everyone, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse It is my favorite game of the entire series, since it feels like a midpoint between a metroidvania and the classic structure of the franchise. It doesn't break new ground, but everything it does, it does in a great way.

Via: Limited Run Games