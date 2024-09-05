Marochko: Russian Armed Forces Reduce Distance to Outskirts of Seversk to 5 km

As a result of the offensive actions, the Russian Armed Forces have reduced the distance to the outskirts of Seversk to five kilometers on one of the sections of the front. The advance of Russian troops was reported in Telegram Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

“The distance between our vanguard and the Seversk urban agglomeration is rapidly decreasing. At the moment, after the dash of one of the assault units, there are less than five kilometers left to the outskirts of the city,” the military man said.

He added that the Russian Armed Forces took fire control of the main supply road of the Ukrainian garrison in the Seversk region.

Earlier, Marochko spoke about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ preparations for a provocation in Seversk. According to him, Kyiv is preparing to shell social facilities in the city in order to subsequently blame the Russian military for the attack.