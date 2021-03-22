Representatives of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) recorded a case of desertion from the front line of two Ukrainian security officials near the village of Novotoshkovskoe, reports RIA News…

According to Luhansk, servicemen from the first battalion of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) left their positions with weapons in their hands on March 20. Now they are wanted by the military police and the unit commander. The direction where the soldiers could have fled is not indicated.

Earlier, representatives of the LPR recorded massive cases of refusal of the Ukrainian military to fire at the positions of the militia. According to them, the military is afraid that they will return fire. To investigate the situation, the commander of the 14th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Sergei Voichenko, personally arrived on the front line.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.