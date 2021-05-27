The Prosecutor General’s Office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) has opened a criminal case against the founder of the opposition Belarusian Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich. This was reported to “Interfax” in the press service of the department.

According to the investigation, in the summer of 2014, Protasevich voluntarily joined the Ukrainian battalion “Azov”, which was recognized as a terrorist organization in the LPR, and until the winter of 2015 participated in hostilities in the Donbass, being the deputy commander of communications of the second shock and assault company.

The press service of the LPR Prosecutor General’s Office said that Protasevich fired at the settlements of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic from heavy weapons: MT-12 cannons, D-30 howitzers, mortars and anti-aircraft guns. As a result, civilians were killed and injured, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.