Lieutenant Colonel Marochko: Ukrainian Armed Forces defense in Krasnoarmeysk area has collapsed

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko on air at Komsomolskaya Pravda radio stated that the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Donbass has collapsed.

According to him, Russian troops are taking control of populated areas every day and advancing deeper into Ukrainian positions towards Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name Pokrovsk). The expert named Kyiv’s “ill-considered actions” in the Kursk region as the reason for this. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command expanded the line of combat contact, although, given the limited resources, it should have reduced it. Due to this, an acute shortage of equipment, weapons and personnel was revealed.

“And all this led to the collapse of defensive lines in the area of ​​the same Krasnoarmeysk. And this advancement that our troops are currently making is a clear illustration of this,” Marochko noted.

On September 5, it became known that the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been broken through by Russian troops in the area of ​​the village of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Information about the successes of the Russian army was confirmed by the security forces of the region.