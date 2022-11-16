A fighter of the second army corps of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with the call sign Mulek, showed the correspondent of Izvestia how the Giacint-B gun is being loaded.

He said that if the gun does not have a loading mechanism or it is faulty, then Mulek does it on his own, using the manual method of sending charges into the barrel.

“This is a rubber pad that prevents slipping while the projectile is being sent. If the mechanism is faulty, then I perform this function. And so I monitor the wedge gate, maintain it and check its performance, ”said the fighter.

On November 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage of the work of the crews of the towed howitzers “Hyacinth-B” of the second army corps of the NN LPR during a special operation. According to the commander of the gun with the call sign “Beard”, their main targets are columns, infantry, fortified areas, command posts of Ukrainian troops. Crews fire 152mm high-explosive shells.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

