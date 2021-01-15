The official representative of the defense department of the LPR Yakov Osadchiy announced the disappearance of one of the employees of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed republic, reports RIA News…

It is known that the incident took place at one of the combat positions in the Debaltsevo direction. As Osadchiy explained, the militia went to survey the adjacent territory, however, according to him, he never returned to the place of duty.

At the same time, the path of the fighter was complicated by unfavorable weather conditions, therefore, the department admitted that the man, due to poor visibility, could go astray and get lost. At the moment, the personnel of the unit is conducting search activities.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an explosion in an apartment building in Luhansk, the head of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed LPR Yan Leshchenko was injured.