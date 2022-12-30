The People’s Council of the Luhansk People’s Republic voted to adopt an updated constitution as the basic law of the LPR within the Russian Federation. This was reported to the agency on December 30 Interfax in the republican parliament.

It is emphasized that 43 deputies out of 43 present in the meeting room voted for the adoption of the updated constitution, in which the LPR is called a subject of the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the LPR, the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were reunited with Russia, however, part of the territories of these regions still remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the LPR and DPR became part of Russia precisely as republics, and not regions, they, in accordance with the Basic Law of the Russian Federation, must have their own constitutions.

