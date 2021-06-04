The People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) accused the creator of the Belarusian opposition Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich of providing transit for citizens wishing to fight in Donbass on the side of Ukraine. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the militias, the journalist was engaged in communication between the Ukrainian military and militants who want to “make money” in the war. “The transfer from Minsk to the JFO zone was 5 thousand dollars, the price included 7-day accommodation, meals and three exits to the first line of defense with firing from various weapons,” the message says. The Luhansk command has not yet provided evidence for their words.

On May 27, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) opened a criminal case against Protasevich. According to the investigation, in the summer of 2014, he voluntarily joined the Ukrainian battalion “Azov”, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in the LPR, and until the winter of 2015 participated in hostilities in the Donbass, being the deputy commander of communications of the second shock and assault company.

On June 3, Protasevich denied participation in hostilities and communication with Azov. He stressed that he had never been to the battlefield, as he is a foreigner. He also asked the leadership of Belarus not to extradite him to the LPR and said that he was afraid of extradition.

Roman Protasevich was detained on May 23 in Minsk. He flew from Athens to Vilnius on a Ryanair plane, which made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital after reporting an explosive device on board. The creator of NEXTA is accused of organizing riots.