February up for bi-fuel

Another month in the spotlight for LPG which records an increase in market shares also in February 2023. The bi-fuel engine is confirmed as a solution that convinces Italian motorists as confirmed by the registration statistics. In the month that has just ended, the data provided by UNRAE speak of 13,310 units delivered against 9,328 cars in the same period last year. An important increase that also coincides with a growth in market share, which has now risen to 10.2% after the first two months of 2023 (26,689 vehicles sold).

The Renault group dominates

Dacia remains the queen of the LPG market, placing two models on the podium and a total of three in the top ten, not counting the two Renaults which underline Losanga’s leadership for this type of fuel. At the top of the bi-fuel engine sales ranking is the Dacia Sandero with 3,450 units registered, almost double the figure achieved in February 2022. The Romanian brand’s compact is also the best-selling car since the beginning of the year, with 6,438 vehicles delivered. Behind is the DR 5.0 with 1,722 models, a sign that the brand from Macchia di Isernia wants to continue to amaze the market with a range that is destined to expand further. On the third step of the podium another Dacia, the Duster which ended February with 1,576 units, a very slight decrease compared to the same period of 2022, while in the annual calculation it comes in second place with 3,944 vehicles registered.

There is room for DR

Followed by the Renault Captur and Clio, respectively with 1,464 and 944 cars sold, while in sixth place we find another model from DR Automobiles (there are three in all in the top ten). This time it is the 4.0 which with 525 registrations slightly precedes Dacia Jogger, the new family member of the Renault group brand which instead stopped in February 2023 at 500 units. The LPG top ten is completed by the EVO 3 with 385 vehicles delivered, the Fiat 500 which instead stopped at 367 and finally the Kia Stonic with 319 cars sold.