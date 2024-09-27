BRC Gas Equipmentpart of Westport Group and historic brand in the fuel systems sector LPG and methanepresented its preview for the Italian market Maestro systemupdated to allow the conversion of plug-in hybrid cars to LPG on petrol.

Plug-in hybrid car transformed into LPG

There conversion to LPG of plug-in hybrid cars is now possible. This is a solution that allows you to save on fuel costs, contributing to a significant reduction in polluting emissions, especially in sections where the electricity supply is not active.

LPG Jeep 4xe

The Sequent Maestro system precisely replicates the parameters of the original control unitensuring that LPG injection allows performances comparable to those obtainable with petrol fueling.

LPG injectors LPG tank LPG/petrol switch BRC Maestro LPG retrofit kit for hybrid cars

Tests conducted with the emissions measurement system PEMS (Portable Emissions Measurement System) detected that a hybrid vehicle converted to LPG can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 24% compared to the same model with petrol/hybrid power.

LPG is approved on plug-in cars

In September 2024, BRC obtained from Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport the extension ofapproval of the Maestro system also for plug-in hybrid vehicles equipped with engines Euro 6e-bis-FCM and previous ones. The plug-in hybrid car retrofit kit was installed on a for the first time Jeep Renegade PHEV 1.3 T4 4xe AT6with the LPG tank, 55 liters gross (44 net), which has been positioned under the loading floor of the boot to optimize space.

Jeep Renegade PHEV transformed into LPG AC charging socket Renegade PHEV converted to LPG Jeep Renegade PHEV transformed into LPG

The plug-in hybrid Jeep Renegade transformed into LPG participates in the 2nd edition of the Rome Eco Racethe regularity race where the one who consumes the least wins, together with aOpel Corsa Hybrid 1.2 with 100 HPHN09 engine, also converted to LPG with the system Sequent Maestro and with a 42 gross liter tank (33.6 net).

